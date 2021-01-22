Rosalind Farnsworth Petersen 1943 ~ 2021
Rosalind Farnsworth Petersen, 77, passed away on January 17th, 2021 due to complications related to respiratory heart failure. She was preceded in death by her parents Franklin Dennis Farnsworth and Beulah Jessup Farnsworth and sister Mary Farnsworth Boone (David).
Rosalind was born on February 22, 1943 in Cedar City, Utah. She attended school in Beaver, Utah. Her junior class in high school chose her original song "Land Beyond The Sun" as their junior class theme song. She graduated from Beaver High School in 1961. Upon graduation she moved to Salt Lake City to work and earn money for college and to help support her brother Dennis on his mission in Taiwan. She later attended Brigham Young University for a time and then accepted a call to serve as a full time missionary for 18 months in the Northwestern States Mission. She served with distinction and was able to help many people join the Church. She was loved by the investigators and church members. She graduated from BYU in 1972 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.
Rosalind and Paul were both missionaries in the same mission. She married her sweetheart on October 6, 1967 in the Salt Lake Temple with the sealing performed by Thomas S. Monson. Rosalind served in many church callings including primary teacher/music leader/pianist, laurel advisor, young women president, relief society president and pianist, compassionate service leader, stake missionary and missionary with her husband in the Utah Provo Mission. Over the years she lived in Utah, Washington, Oregon, Virginia and Ohio where she met many wonderful people and made lasting friendships.
Among her choicest and also most challenging experience in life was that of being a mother. She treasured her children and spent many hours a week teaching and training them in fun and important things they needed to learn and in the ways of the Lord. She was an excellent mother and wife.
She was an amazing and very talented pianist who wrote and composed several of her own songs. She taught piano to many people and used her talent to bless the lives of others at countless wedding receptions over the years. She also wrote and directed many plays and road shows.
Rosalind loved our Savior Jesus Christ and treasured the opportunity to share His gospel. Through her powerful testimony and wonderful way with people she was able to bring many souls to Christ. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law and her close friends. She was filled with deep compassion and charity for everyone.
She is survived by her husband Paul and their three children: Catherine Roberts (Nate), Jordan Petersen (Angel), Joseph Petersen (Emily). She is also survived by six grandchildren and seven siblings F. Dennis Farnsworth Jr. (Diana), Jennene Allen, Michael Farnsworth, John Farnsworth (Phyllis), David Farnsworth (Sherry), Joseph Farnsworth (Vickie), Doug Farnsworth (Carolyn).
A viewing will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home 495 South State Street in Orem Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 23 at 1:00 p.m., preceded by a viewing from 11:30 to 12:30 at Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at sundbergolpinmortuary.com.