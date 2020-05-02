1928-2020
Rosalyn G. Hillman passed away April 24, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rosalyn was a loving, caring mother and grandmother, and was known for her friendly and generous nature. She was born on February 26, 1928 to Angus and Lillian Greenhalgh. She graduated from Payson High School in 1946. In May of the same year she married Ralph E. Hillman.
She worked in Roe Wilde’s Bakery to support Ralph in college, stopping upon the birth of their first child. She served in various social clubs and religious callings, as well as a committee member of the Payson Pool Committee, which built the first public pool in Payson. They moved to Las Vegas in 1963, where she worked at First Interstate Bank, and retired as the Customer Service Specialist at the Boulevard Mall Branch. After retiring, she and Ralph golfed several times a week, and she scored two hole-in-ones.
She is survived by a brother Billy Greenhalgh of Provo, Utah; sons Gene and Roger of Las Vegas; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Service will be private.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.