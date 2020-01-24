1928-2020
Rosemary Annette Sherrig Hughes passed peacefully and returned home to the arms of our loving Heavenly Father on Jan. 18, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1928 in Eugene, Oregon the only child of Alexander Sherrig and Mary Isobel Burbidge.
After growing up in Portland, Oregon she moved to Salt Lake City and through a blind date met her eternal companion G. Dayton Hughes. They made their home in Provo where Dayton worked for Provo School District.
She devoted her life to her family and church service. She loved to cook, clean, sew, visits to the beach, and Disneyland. Her mission was family history and temple work.
She is survived by Kristine (Dennis) Holley, Kim (Nelson) Lesher, Gordon Wilkey, and Dayton (Denise) Hughes. Preceded in death by her husband and daughters, Kathy and Kerri Wiley.
A viewing will be held Sat. Jan. 25, 2020 at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) from 11-12. Graveside service at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, at 12:30 p.m.
A special heartfelt thanks to Summerfield Manor in Orem and especially to Nate with Envision Hospice.
