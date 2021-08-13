Roxanne Bird Marshall
1952 - 2021
Roxanne Bird Marshall, 69, of Spanish Fork, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was born April 24, 1952, in Provo, Utah, to Duane and LaRue Bird. She married Michael Marshall on December 13, 1969, and again on February 14, 1990.
Roxanne's great pride and accomplishments were her family. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do or try for her family. From the dollar store toys to river rafting or skydiving, she was always there for her family. She was the ultimate babysitter for her grandchildren, the best cheerleader for her sons, and constant support for her husband.
Roxanne is survived by her husband Mike, two sons, Shane (Kerri) and Drew (Courtney) of Spanish Fork; eight grandchildren; her mother LaRue Bird of Salem, Oregon; her brothers Jerry (Cindy) Bird and Steven Bird of Salem, Oregon, David Bird of Albuquerque New Mexico, and her sister Robin (Art) Bird-Desorcy of Spanish Fork, Utah. She was preceded in death by her father Duane, sister Debbie, brother Jimmy, and grandson Cameron.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life in Roxanne's honor on August 18, 2021 from 6-8 pm at Wheeler Mortuary 211 East 200 South in Springville Utah.