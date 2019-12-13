Roxiann Marie Hunter

1956-2019
Our precious wife and mother passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1956, in Provo, Utah to Dale and Marion Drummond. She was raised in Orem, Utah and graduated from Orem High School in 1974. She married Brent Norman Hunter on January 24, 1975.
She is survived by her loving husband, Brent Hunter, children, Rachelle (Robert) Wheatley, Marchezt (Troy) Carman, and Nicholas (Chelsie) Hunter, and her precious 8 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ron Drummond, and grandson, Adrian Wheatley.
We will miss her loving, selfless, funny, and beautiful soul that she was to so many.
Please join us in celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Berg Drawing Room Chapel, 185 East Center Street, Provo, Utah. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30-10:50 a.m. prior to services. Interment will be in the new lower section of the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.
