Rozella J. Jackman Davis Boice
1925 ~ 2020
Rozella J. Jackman Davis Boice, 95, passed away December 7th, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. She was born September 15th, 1925 in Salem, Utah, the daughter of Perry V. Jackman and Lou Elma Richmond Jackman.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah. Friends may call at 10am with services to follow at 11am. Burial will be in the Salem City Cemetery under the direction of Wing Mortuary. The service will be live streamed on the Wing Mortuary Facebook page.