Rudy K Vuksinick

1973-2020
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Rudolph Kurt Vuksinick. Rudy was born in Provo on January 13, 1973 to Kurt R & Terri Mae Vuksinick. He was the first born & first grandchild, the light of everyone’s eye. His smile could light up a room!
Rudy married Kala Jean Gilbert and added their two joys, Austin Jean & Olivia Ann, even though they later divorced, stayed good friends.
Rudy was involved with the management of a family business, RPM Auto Parts. Rudy became a licensed Journeyman Plumber. He was a member of the Plumbers Union Local 140, and took pride in his work.
Rudy loved gardening, cooking and camping, but most of all, loved his children beyond measure. He was so proud of them.
Rudy is survived by his children, Austin Jean & Olivia Ann, father Kurt (Jeana) Vuksinick, sister April Ann (Phil) Horton, sister Paige Dixon, brother Max (Maria) Archuleta, grandparents Rudy (Mildred) Vuksinick & Ina Dixon, Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Terri Mae Dixon and Grandfather, Max Dixon.
A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah. A Celebration of Life will be held at the residence of Kurt and Jeana Vuksinick on May 31, 2020. Burial will be at the Central Cemetery in Spring Glen, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com.