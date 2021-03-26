1942–2021
The Leader and Patriarch of the Lunceford Clan was released from his earthly body to return to his Heavenly Home. Russell was born in Tooele, Utah, September 11, 1942, to Gerald and Beulah Lunceford. He grew up in Orem, Utah, with his younger sisters Susan and Carma. He met his eternal sweetheart, Patricia Gourdin, at Orem High School and they were married and sealed for time and all eternity on August 11, 1966. Russell was blessed with six sons, Rhett, Ryan, Ross, Rod, Rory, Rand and 20 grandchildren.
Russell’s pride in life was his six boys. He would tell everyone that as a young man without any brothers he had prayed to be blessed with many sons that he could raise to be good men. As his sons arrived in his life, he enjoyed spending time with them. He loved cheering them on in Football, Basketball, Baseball and Wrestling. He loved the chance he had to coach them and watch them succeed in all aspects of their lives. He also believed in well-rounded children and encouraged cello and piano playing and enjoyed attending his sons’ concerts and recitals. This same love continued with his grandchildren where he and Pat could be seen in the stands, on the sidelines and in the audiences at their games and events.
As Russell leaves this Earth, we believe that he can look back on his life and say that his prayer was answered as his sons are all better men and fathers for the guidance he gave in emphasizing the importance of being loyal to each other, caring for family and being generous with all that you have.
The most important thing in Russell’s life was his caring, loving and eternal companion Pat. Russell loved Pat and always put her safety and well-being first. As a last gesture of love and devotion to her, Russell returned home on Pat’s birthday.
Russell was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. He served as a counselor in the Bishopric, Ward financial clerk and Webelos leader. His two favorite callings were with Pat teaching primary and as a Ward greeter.
We his children, Rhett (Jennifer), Ryan (Michelle), Ross (Jennifer), Rod (Katie), Rory (Kelly) and Rand (Joy) Lunceford honor him, as do his 20 grandchildren. Russ is also survived by his sister Susan Anderson.
A viewing will be held from 9:00-9:45 a.m. March 27, 2021, at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral Services will follow at 10:00 a.m. The services will also be broadcast on Russon Brother’s face book at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary. Interment, Orem City Cemetery.