Russell Gerber
Russell was born December 11, 1938, in Price, Carbon, Utah to Clinton Irvin and Ruby Peck Gerber.
During his life time he served as Bishop twice - Highland First Ward and Highland Second Ward; was a Boy Scout leader, a Mount Timpanogos Temple worker, a mini-farmer, a Highland City councilman, a purchasing agent, a concrete contractor, a good neighbor and a much loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife JoAn, son Nathan (Janelle) and daughter Sarah (Brad), two daughters Tamra and Kristine have no doubt greeted in him in Heaven.
Russell was the oldest of nine children, Deanna, Preston, Max, Doris (deceased), Sherri, David, Scott, and Allen. He lived in Highland, Utah for forty years after which he built a home in Lehi, Utah.
He passed away at his Lehi home on the 23rd of June at 3:35 p.m. from a heart attack.
A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 11:00 to 11:45 AM in the Cedar Hollow 2nd Ward Chapel, 2178 North 1200 East, Lehi, Utah. The funeral service will following the viewing starting at 12:00 Noon. Interment, American Fork City Cemetery. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.