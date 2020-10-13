Russell Melvin Robison
Russell Melvin Robison, loving husband, father and grandpa, passed away peacefully at home in Payson, UT on Friday, October 9, 2020. Russ was born October 16, 1940 in Ely, NV to Melvin Robison and Clyda Seegmiller. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria Jean (Owen) Robison; children, Lisa Robison, Michelle Robison, Melissa (Kevin) Poynter, Daniel (Heidi) Robison and Tiffany (Josh) McEwan; eight grandchildren, and four siblings.
Russ met the love of his life, Gloria, on a blind date March 1, 1963. They quickly knew that they were meant to be together and were engaged April 6, 1963 and married for time and all eternity on August 19 of the same year in the Logan, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Russ demonstrated throughout his life the attributes of a good husband and father. The love he had for his family and sweet wife Gloria were unrivaled and he taught his children by example what a marriage can and ought to be.
When Russ retired after many years working in the Insurance business, he focused his talents and energy on family history. He and Gloria visited and met hundreds of relatives, collected thousands of photos and published numerous family history books. While visiting and meeting relatives, he shared his love of the outdoors and Dutch-oven cooking, which began in his early years growing up on a ranch in Eastern Nevada.
Russ touched so many during his time on earth. He had a way of making everyone feel loved and accepted. If you needed to laugh, he would make you laugh. If you needed advice, he had a story to share. He had a hardy and contagious laugh that we will all miss.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 16th, at 11:00am, at the chapel located at 1138 E 100 S, Payson, UT. There will be a viewing at the same location on Thursday, October 15th, from 6:00-8:00pm and Friday morning from 9:30-10:30am before the service. Interment will be at Payson City Cemetery, 400 N 800 E. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required at all services held at the chapel. If you are unable to attend, you are invited to access the live stream of services at paysonworship.com. Direct inquiries to Utah Valley Mortuary.