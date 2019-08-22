1932-2019
Ruth Anne Smart Hymas passed away August 17, 2019 in Orem, Utah surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 27, 1932 in Logan, Utah, the daughter of Lyman Smart and Juanita Winters Smart. She married Dee Russell Hymas on September 20, 1951 in the Logan LDS Temple.
Ruth Anne was a homemaker who loved to sing and play piano. She also loved crafts, sewing, cooking and watching her family play sports. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Ruth Anne loved serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints especially as a temple worker.
She is survived by her children: DeAnne (Marlowe) Wood, Bonnie (Chester) Sulz, Gaye (Reed) Richins, Jeane (Kurt) Zimmerman, Brent (Natell) Hymas, 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren and her brother Grant Smart.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dee, her parents, her son Mark Dee Hymas, one grandson, one great grandson and her siblings Lyman Smart, Ross Smart and Bruce Smart.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Hillcrest 6th Ward, 150 West 1120 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork, and Saturday at the church from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial will be in the American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com.