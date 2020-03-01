1926-2020
Our beloved mother Ruth B. Howard, age 93, passed away peacefully due to age on February 26, 2020, joining her dear husband and daughter Linda.
Mom was born on October 9, 1926 to Alva Read and Harriett (Broadhead) Belliston in Nephi Utah.
Mom married William (Bill) Howard on June 27, 1945 in California prior to dad leaving for the South Pacific. After dad returned from World War II, they were sealed in the Manti Temple on February 20, 1946.
Mom and dad worked hard at raising a loving and caring family that they were very proud of! Mom loved the Savior and served in various positions in the church. She was a Temple Supervisor, Relief Society President, Primary President and teacher.
Mom loved to sew, cross stitch, family history, drinking Pepsi while going for rides with friends and family. She worked side by side with dad in operating businesses that they owned, The Dairy Queen in St. George and the Howard Shoe Box in Nephi. She also enjoyed working at 4D’s for several years and the friendships that were made. Mom loved the ladies of the Chalice Club and friends in the Riding Club.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill of 70 years, her daughter Linda, 2 sons-in-law, Jeff Yates and Clarke Wightman, grandson Brady Wightman, and great-great granddaughter Karma Albright. Also preceding her in death, her siblings Dee, Duane, Kent, Marva, and Joe, who died just the day before mom. What a great reunion she is having.
She is survived by their children Randy (Tammie) St. George, Radene (Edwin) Sunderland Chester, Lori Kinyon St. George, Marianne Wightman Nephi and Darin (Kim) Howard Nephi. 23 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren who love and adored her.
Services will be held in the 7th Ward Chapel, 222 S. 100 E. Nephi, Utah at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 2, 2020. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 1, from 6-8 at the Anderson Funeral Home 94 W. 300 S. Nephi, Utah. As well as viewing one hour prior to services at the chapel. Mom will be buried at the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi, Utah.