Ruth Caroline Butcherite Johnson

1932-2020
On Monday, February 10, 2020 our beloved mother, grandmother (Nana), and great grandmother (Gigi) was called home after a lifetime of service to Utah school children. She taught at Provo High School, Dixon Middle School, Timpview High School and Olympus Junior High School. Courses included English, Honors English, U. S. History, Speech, Careers and Great Literature. Over the course of her career she was greatly honored to receive several Golden Apple teaching awards. She was beloved by generations of students, and couldn’t leave the house without someone recognizing her and wanting to introduce their families to her.
Ruth was known for her gracious, gentle nature. She had a reputation as a strict teacher, with high expectations and firm homework deadlines. Students who struggled knew a different teacher, one who offered after school tutoring and multiple chances to fix homework. As long as a student was willing to put in the effort, there was a way to make it right.
Ruth raised 6 daughters on her own after her husband, Clyde died unexpectedly from cancer in 1981. Her daughters take after their mother and enjoy reading, serving their communities and spending time with family. Ruth is survived by five of her daughters: Lorie Johnson, Leslie (David) Weber, Kathy (Rod) Stewart, Carrie (David) Bench, and Wendy (Michael) Asay, thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her brother Charles (Patricia) Butcherite. She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Lawrence Johnson, daughter Christy Johnson, her parents Charles Otto Butcherite and Martha Elizabeth Grissel Butcherite, as well as her sister Joy Ann Butcherite.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held Saturday, February 22nd, at 11:00 am, at the Pleasant View First Ward Chapel located at 650 East Stadium Avenue, Provo. There will be a visitation from 9 – 10:30 am prior to the service. After the memorial, interment will be at the Spanish Fork Cemetery located at 420 South 400 East in Spanish Fork. The family would love to hear of your stories and experiences, and see any pictures you have of Ruth. To share, please visit www.utahvalleyfuneral.com.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.