Ruth Elmer

1928-2019
On Monday July 8th our loving sweet mother, grandmother, and great grandmother returned home to be united with her husband Dale. Ruth passed away due to complication of age. Ruth was born on November 16, 1928 in Payson to Walter and Erma Hill Thatcher, she has 2 sisters, and 3 brothers. Following her graduation from Payson High School, she married her sweetheart Dale Elmer in the Salt Lake Temple on Sept 24th 1947. They shared 63 years together. One of her special qualities is her compassion for all people, adults and children are drawn to her because of her happy, giving disposition, and her listening ear. She is a true Good Samaritan. Another of her qualities is her love of life, she loves the outdoors, camping, hiking, and the beauties of nature.
Ruth was a dedicated wife and mother. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She would rather rock and read with grandchildren than anything else. She lived as an example of service, love, and endurance. She was a kind and gentle women who was greatly loved by all who knew her. She was everyone’s grandmother and loved having her house filled with joyful sounds of love and laughter. She was an excellent cook and organizer. She served in numerous leadership positions in church and shared her talent of cooking with many. No one ever left her house hungry. Ruth leaves all her children and grandchildren with the knowledge that they were truly loved and they know that she loved the lord.
She is survived by her 3 children, Dianne Elmer, Connie Olsen (David Olsen), and Brad Elmer, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great grandkids. She is also survived by one sister and 3 sister-in-laws. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, 3 brothers and 1 sister. A special thanks to Yancey Valenzuela and to the loving care from the staff at the Salem Beehive Home.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Payson Stake Center, 650 West 800 South, Payson. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held prior to service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery.
