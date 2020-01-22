Ruth Emily Dunford Creer, age 76, passed away January 18, 2020 in Spanish Fork from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. She was just days away from her 77th birthday. She was born January 24, 1943 in Shelley, Idaho to George Osmond Dunford and Venna Luetta Patterson. Ruth was the fifth of eight children.
Ruth was raised in Payson, Utah and graduated from Payson High School with high honors in 1961. She married Ryan A. Creer on November 3, 1961 in Payson, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized on November 10, 1962 in the Manti Temple. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage and to that union was born six children: Michael Edward (Analee), Marcie Creer Ogilvie, Neil (Tina) Dunford, Jennifer Ann Stokey (David), Andrew Ryan (Amy), and Brent Alan (Holly). They are the grandparents of 33 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Ruth was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions including Primary and Sunday School, but her favorite calling was serving in the Young Womens Organization. She also served as a temple worker in the Provo, Utah Temple.
Ruth worked for 15 years as a secretary at Spanish Fork Junior High School. She enjoyed singing with the Choralettes, volunteering at Mountain View Hospital, and was a member of The Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She enjoyed and was so talented at sewing, quilting, crocheting, and traveling, but her favorite
thing to do was spend time
with her family.
Ruth is survived by her husband Ryan A. Creer and their six children. She is also survived by five siblings, Margaret Reid (Don), George Gary (Fran), Arlene VanWagenen, Barbara Christiansen (Don), and Sarah Ann “Annie” Thayne (Grant). She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Max and Ned; her daughters-in-law, Trisha and Tina Creer, as well as her grandson, Zachary Ogilvie.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the Legacy House staff and Brio Hospice for their compassionate and tender care of Ruth.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Spanish Fork West Stake Center, 575 West 400 North, Spanish Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 S. Main Street, Spanish Fork, and on Friday, January 24, from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
