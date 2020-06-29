1926 — 2020
Ruth Nelson Leifson, 94, our loving mother, grandmother, and sister, was reunited with her sweetheart after 33 years, Ted Victor Leifson on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born to George Frank and Eliza Money Nelson on June 2, 1926 in Spanish Fork, Utah. She enjoyed growing up in Spanish Fork among family and dear friends. She married Ted Victor Leifson June 10, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had five children, Frank, Lynn, Steve, Sterling “Red”, and Linda.
Ruth was educated in Spanish Fork schools and graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1944. Her greatest joy in life was serving her family as a wife and mother. She welcomed and loved having everyone in her home, which was a loving gathering place. Each of her 5 children, 25 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren knew she believed in them and viewed them as remarkable and special. She was a lady in every sense of the word and set an example of living life to the fullest.
She possessed many talents including cooking, sewing, quilting, scrapbooking, and crafts. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and she accompanied many musical groups starting at the age of 12. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many capacities on the stake and ward level in Relief Society, Young Woman and Primary organizations. She served many years as an ordinance worker in the Provo Temple. She was the first Den Mother in Spanish Fork and was especially proud of her four Eagle Scout sons. Her strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ will continue to live on in the lives of her family.
Ruth was a member of the DUP and enjoyed club with her high school friends which was started when husbands went to World War II. They continued to meet until the past year. She loved her family, friends, and neighbors deeply and served them with a willing heart.
She is survived by her children, Frank (Maureen) Leifson; Lynn (Diane) Leifson; Steve (Cheryl) Leifson; and Linda (Bill) Beck; and her brother, Mark Nelson. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; parents, George and Eliza Nelson; her son, Sterling “Red” Leifson; brothers, Frank Nelson, Bill Nelson, and J. Wayne Nelson; two great-grandsons, Jared Wilson, and William Palmer Leifson.
Due to current health circumstances a graveside service honoring Ruth will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery, 420 South 400 East, Spanish Fork, Utah.
