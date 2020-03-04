1936-2020
Ruth Richards Bezzant passed away peacefully at home March 2, 2020 after a serious fall. She was so thankful to be at her home of 60 years and surrounded by those she loved when she passed. Thank you to all those who served her during this time.
Ruth was born June 15, 1936 in Salt Lake City to Riley Clark and Gertrude Borgquist Musser Richards. She moved to Pleasant Grove when she was 5 years old and adopted the city and its people as her own. She learned to pick raspberries, strawberries and cherries for Glen Bezzant starting at the age of ten. Ruth was an avid student. She graduated from PGHS and Seminary in 1954. She was on student council and a valedictorian, too. She attended BYU and graduated summa cum laude in English in 1958. During her time at BYU, she continued to work for Glen Bezzant and picked the best thing of all, his son Clifford Lloyd Bezzant, as her husband. They were married March 30, 1957 and were blessed with four sons and six daughters.
Ruth’s greatest blessing was her family. She loved them with her whole heart and served them right up to the end. She loved to sew, mend and quilt and did so for family and friends. Her children appreciated her smart mind. She could help them with difficult work at any level of their education.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Jean Worthington; sister-in-law, Linda Richards; eight of her children—Howard (Jolene) Bezzant, James (BarbaraJean) Bezzant, Karla (Jack) Kennedy, Diane (Gary) Ogborn, Kathryn Bezzant, Kristin Calder (Brian Watson), Dale (Jessica) Bezzant, Rachel Bezzant (Tony Anderson); 36 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Joseph Richards; two children, Arlen and Laura Kleinman; son-in-law, Duane Calder; granddaughter, Alison Bezzant and great-grandson, Lucas Yee.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Battle Creek First Ward Chapel, 1250 East 200 South, Pleasant Grove. Family and friends may attend a viewing Thursday evening at the church from 6-8 pm and on Friday from 11:30 am-12:45 pm prior to funeral services. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.