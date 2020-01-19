1925-2020
Ruth Thomas Dowdle (Provo), grand lady and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on January 15, 2020, encompassed by the love and prayers of her family. She was 94 years old.
Ruth was born in Sugar City, Idaho on April 23, 1925 to Mary Adeline Ricks and William Emery Thomas. Her great grandfather was Thomas Edwin Ricks, renowned colonizer and the person for whom Rexburg, Idaho and Ricks College (BYU-I) were named.
Ruth married Harold Lowe Dowdle of Rigby, Idaho on September 3, 1947 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 7 children: Thomas Lynn (stillborn), Sharon, William Brent, Larry Thomas, Michael Jon, Jacqueline, and Christine. The couple enjoyed a joyful life together with major domiciles in Chickasha, Oklahoma and Provo, Utah, where they resided for 52 years.
Ruth attended Ricks College, Idaho and was a graduate of Brigham Young University, Provo with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music. Music became the hallmark of her life as she developed premiere skills in piano, violin, and organ. She played violin in the Oklahoma City and Utah Valley Orchestras, taught her children in piano and violin, and served as church organist for more than 40 years, until she was 88 years old.
In addition to her passion for music, Ruth loved gardening, cats, making good meals, KBYU radio and television, and spending time at the family cabin. She was prolific at cross-stitching and decorating for the holidays, especially Christmas. Ruth truly loved her childhood in Sugar City, Idaho and her many decades in Utah Valley.
Ruth’s life brought beauty and culture to all around her. She was a consummate homemaker, providing a wonderful home environment that was the foundation of success for her husband and children. Ruth felt a keen desire to serve others and was always ready to provide a good meal. She and Harold served a mission in the island of Mauritius for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ruth will be sorely missed by her five surviving children: Sharon (John) Swapp, Brent Dowdle, Larry (Mary Ann) Dowdle, Michael (Eve) Dowdle, and Jackie (Kevin) Carlson, 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter Christine, parents Mary and Emery Thomas, and siblings Grant and Jack Thomas.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Provo Edgemont 8th Ward building located at 3050 Mojave Lane, Provo, Utah, where she attended church for fifty years and her dearest friends reside. A viewing will be held at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street, Friday, January 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and at the church Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral services. The burial will take place at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery.
Ruth’s family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Ashford Assisted Living and Memory Care in Springville, Utah for their devoted and loving care during the final months of her life. The family also extends their appreciation to Berg Mortuary for their attentive and thoughtful assistance. Condolences may be expressed at www.bergmortuary.com.