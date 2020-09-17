Ryan Frank Johnson
1967 - 2020
Ryan Frank Johnson was born on August 17, 1967 in Provo, Utah and left his family's world unexpectedly on September 11, 2020 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Hurricane, Utah.
Ryan's passing came as a surprise to all, as he was otherwise healthy, active and full of life. It is easy to believe his heart was no longer able to function because it was overflowing with love - love that he had for his life, his family and his friends, as well as the reciprocated love from everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Ryan was the most special kind of person, one who welcomed and accepted everyone no matter their story and no matter their journey. He was always willing to help anyone and made a habit of giving homeless people cash or buying them a full meal.
Ryan was the calm during any storm. He was the one everyone knew they could turn to when they needed advice, a listening ear or confidante. He loved being in the outdoors and traveling to new places, and was always planning the next family vacation.
Ryan is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kimberly Olsen Johnson, his children: Jake (Madison Barney), Hunter (Ashton Kofford), and Rylee as well as his two grandchildren, Nixon and Connor, who were the absolute lights in his heart, and his best friends.
Ryan is also survived by his father, Francis L. Johnson, and mother, Cleo DeAnn Dalton, sister Carla Brinkerhoff, and brothers Rick and Rodney Johnson. The list of all others he is survived and loved by is unmeasurable. He will truly be so missed.
A viewing will be held at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home at 646 East 800 North in Orem, Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 11a.m. - 2p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ryan Johnson Grandchildren Memorial Fund at Mountain America Credit Union would be greatly appreciated.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.walkersanderson.com.