Sally Ilene Taggart
April 23, 1943 - February 23, 2021
Sally R. Taggart died on February 23, 2021, of complications related to Parkinson's Disease.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is survived by her husband of 57 years, Louis R (Ron) Taggart, her sister Bonnie (Rieske) Smith, her daughters, Marlise Taggart-Anderson, Marcee Corley, and Ashlee Shaw, her sons of the heart Dennis Anderson, Nathan Corley and Mike Shaw, her grandsons Darron Anderson, Chris Yates, and Adam Corley, and her granddaughter Paige Corley.
Sally served in the Women's Army Corps during the Vietnam war, and was a patriot throughout her life. She was an English teacher, reaching thousands of students over a lengthy career at Lehi Junior High and Willow Creek Middle School. She loved to read, loved her faith and her family, and loved her students.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Pointe Meadows Health and Rehabilitation and Tender Care Hospice for the love and support they provided to her and to the rest of the family.
There will be a viewing on Monday, March 1 from 6-8 pm at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi , Utah and a public celebration of life later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made on her behalf to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org. Online guest book at wingmortuary.som.