Sally J. Frampton Mar 10, 2021 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sally J. Frampton Sally J. Frampton, 80, of Holladay, Utah, passed away March 7, 2021. Directors, Berg Mortuary (801)373-1841. Condolences may be sent at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sally J. Frampton Condolence Holladay Utah Pass Away See what people are talking about at The Community Table!