1934-2020
On February 16, 2020, an extraordinary wife and mother, Sally Mattinson Holt was joyfully greeted in heaven by two of her grandchildren and other cherished family members.
She was born in Payson on July 2, 1934 to John and Mildred Mattinson. In 1952, she met the love of her life, Val Douglas Holt. They married on February 18, 1953 and were sealed for time and all eternity on June 25, 1963. She and Doug worked side by side for 33 years as successful owners of three auto parts stores in Utah County.
Sally worked hard and she taught others the value of work. In her teenage years she worked at Payson Drug Store and later as a telephone operator. She often reminisced about how she loved these jobs.
Sally treated everyone with love and respect, they became a friend for life. Sally was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings but her most cherished calling was supporting Doug while he served as Bishop.
Sally was one of the great mothers of the world. She was devoted to her five children. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved to sit around the kitchen table and play Uno and Skip-Bo and sing to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, her children, Kib (Lori), Craig (Jill), Kirk (Holly), Cindy (Keith) Nicole, 22 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, brother Faye Mattinson, and sister Helen Hurst. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Robert Murano, Fred and Boyd Mattinson, and two grandchildren, Joni and Kyson Holt.
The funeral will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 11 a.m. Viewings will be Friday, February 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. All services will be at the Green Church (200 South 300 West) in Payson, Utah. Burial will be at the Payson City Cemetery.