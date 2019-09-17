1941 - 2019
Sally Melanie Dixon, passed away 9/7/19.She was born November 17, 1941 in Richmond, Utah to Mark C. Fullmer-Brown and Alda Larson Brown. She married Gerald W. Peterson Jr on June 12th, 1959, at the Logan Temple, they had 5 children and were later divorced. She later married Frank Peterson and they were divorced. She then married Glen Dixon. Glen was a jewel who stood by her side through cancer and thick and thin. He preceded her in death and she missed him greatly.
A viewing and lunch will be held on September 21 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 150 S 100 E Richmond, UT 84333. Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 noon at the Richmond City Cemetery, 350 N. 200 E. Following Graveside Services there will be a gathering back at the Church for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hope Lodge 375 E 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111.
