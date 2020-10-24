Samuel Jack Childress
April 18, 1930 - October 22 , 2020
Samuel Jack Childress past away on October 22 at his daughters home. Samuel Jack Childress was born in Tower Hill, Penn.on April 18, 1930 to Fred and Elsie May Childress. He lived in Pennsylvania and Ohio for 13 years. His father was in the construction business so they moved a lot. One of the moves was to Orem, Utah to build Geneva Steel during World War II. At that time, Jack made close friends and loved the Mormons. He later graduatd from High School in Lodi, California, then back to Utah to attend Utah State Univerisity with his Mormon friends. It was there he met his wife Peggy and joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He graduated from the University of Utah in business management.
He married Margaret (Peggy) Crandall on December 22, 1951 in Springville Utah. The marriage was later solemmized in the Manti Temple.
He worked in the commericial construction industry as a general manager.
Jack loved to do wood working . He and his daughter built many items of furniture for his kids and grandkids.
Jack supported his two kids and their families in all their endeavors. He delighted attending most all of the events of the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many ward and stake callings as well as a temple worker at the Provo Temple.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his wife.
Jack is survived by his children, Sue Anne Frost (Harold) and Kevin Childress (Toni). He is also survived by 6 grand children, Jessica Frost Chappell, Peter Frost, Katelyn Frost Oldham, Emily Childress Johnson, Courtney Childress, and Samuel Childress and 9 great grand children.
Due to Covid restrictions there will only be a graveside service at Provo Cementary Monday October 26th at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences may be shared at: www.premierfuneral.com