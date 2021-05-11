Samuel Rodger Barker May 11, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Samuel Rodger Barker Samuel Rodger Barker, 68, passed away May 8th, 2021 in Ephraim, Utah. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, visit www.springcreekmortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samuel Rodger Barker Condolence Obituary Service Pass Away Utah Detail See what people are talking about at The Community Table!