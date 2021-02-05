Sarah Camilla Kimball Whisenant
January 14, 1968 - January 23, 2021
Sarah Camilla Kimball arrived on January 14, 1968, in Madison, Wisconsin, during the turbulent Viet Nam War era. Hers was somewhat of a celebrity birth. The interns at the hospital flocked to witness what they had never seen before - the birth of a 7th child! Evelyn Bee Madsen and Edward Lawrence Kimball happily welcomed Sarah into their family with her 6 siblings - Christian, Paula (Gardner), Mary (Dollahite), Miles, Jordan, and Joseph.
Sarah spent her first five years in Madison, where she climbed trees, made mazes with raked leaves, fed ducks, and ice skated on a little frozen pond her father created at the beginning of the winter freeze.
In 1974 Sarah and her family moved to the Provo, Utah Oak Hills neighborhood, where Sarah's kindness and sunny temperament blossomed. She graduated from Provo High School in 1986.
Sarah studied at UVSC, BYU, and the U of U, eventually graduating from the University of Utah in Communications. Her loyalty remained with the U.
During college Sarah studied abroad in Vienna, Austria, where she began learning German. She later served an LDS mission (1992-1993) in Berlin, Germany. She loved the Gospel, the people of Germany, the culture and their language.
Sarah also managed the Evelyn Apartments in Salt Lake City, and certified as massage therapist.
Sarah blessed many lives with her generous spirit and friendships. She worked for 20 years at the Orem Public Library, cheerfully greeting patrons at the front desk or helping behind the scenes repairing books - one of the many artisanal crafts she mastered.
Those in her community and church congregations benefited from her gifts. Among her callings she served as Primary President and Young Women's President. She especially enjoyed her stint as Young Women's Camp Director.
Sarah's life demonstrated the interconnectedness of all of God's children. She was an avid family historian with her sisters Mary and Paula. She made joyful connections with anyone who could conceivably be considered a "cousin." She was a particularly fun aunt to her many nieces and nephews.
Sarah's interest in "interconnectedness" was also quite literal. A lover of fiber and fiber crafts, Sarah was a member of Utah Valley Yarn Spinners for over two decades. She owned her own spinning wheel and loom and demonstrated weaving at community events, often in period costume. She also was skilled in knitting, quilting, ceramics, and upholstery.
Sarah's know-how included enviable practical skills. She remodeled a house down to the studs, hiring sub-contractors to teach her wiring, plumbing, and hanging sheetrock. She already knew trimming, painting, staining, and tiling. She assembled countless IKEA projects that would stymy lesser souls.
Sarah married Kevin Dee Whisenant on April 28, 2008, in Salt Lake City. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Their home was in Springville, Utah.
For nearly a decade Sarah, together with Kevin, assisted her parents during their final years. Her own life was cut short when her body succumbed to death January 23, 2021, in Murray, Utah, after injuries sustained during a car accident the previous week.
Funeral services were held January 30 in the historic LDS chapel at 355 E. Center in Springville, followed by interment at the nearby Evergreen Cemetery.
A link to the live stream of the services is available at wheelermortuary.com.
Sarah was a life force of kindness, friendship, curiosity, and good humor. Her family invites those who mourn with us to complete a project or act of service in her memory.