1949 — 2020
Sarah Susie Barksdale Johnson, “Susie,” 70, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband Larry Tracy Johnson and her four children and their respective spouses: Tracee Sioux; Klint and Janet Johnson; Courtney and Shiloh Johnson; Kimber and Eric Christensen. Surviving grandchildren, respectively, include Ainsley & Zackary Thornton; Liberty, Charlotte, Oliver, Ruby and Caroline Johnson; Kinsey, Ella, Court, Bree, Miles and
Harley Johnson; and Tiberius Christensen.
Susie was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma on November 19, 1949. She is preceded in death by her parents Nelson Arley and Viola Chevalier Barksdale. Five siblings and their spouses survive her: Sharon and Ruben Connor; Nelson and Stefani Barksdale; Janice Erwin; Greg and Theresa Barksdale; Laree and Russ Smith. She spent her early childhood in Kelsey and Longview, Texas. She made Highland, Utah her home for the last three decades.
Sister Susie Johnson was married and sealed to husband Larry Johnson in the Manti Temple in 1971; she was a dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ as an active and committed member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She completed a bachelor’s degree in home economics from Brigham Young University. She earned an associate’s degree in woodworking from Utah Valley University. Susie was a master quilter and homemaker; she lived an exemplary life of service.
All are invited to attend the graveside service on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Highland City Cemetery, 6200 W 11000 N, Highland, Utah at 11:30 a.m. Friends and family are invited to say a few words at the graveside service if they feel led.
Please RSVP for a pre-scheduled time at the viewing reception on Thursday, July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson and Sons Mortuary Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland using this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040b49aaad2ba7f85-viewing20
If you plan on attending the viewing and/or the graveside please note that we will be enforcing social distancing and masks for protection.
Because of COVID the formal funeral services are limited to close family. However, those not in attendance are invited to view the service live via Zoom.
Recordings of the services and a full, detailed obituary will be published on the Anderson and Sons Mortuary website andersonmortuary.com. Those who want to contribute may add photographs and memories to Sarah’s tribute wall.