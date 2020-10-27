Scott Elkins
1949-2020
Scott Elkins 1949-2020 Robert Scott Elkins, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020. Scott was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on January 14, 1949 to Robert Davis Elkins and Gladys Ellen Barron.
Scott lived up to his nickname "Indiana Scott" in every way. He was adventurous and brave, had a great sense of humor, and made an impact on everyone he met.
His adventure began in Hawaii when he was young. Scott grew up on the Schofield Barracks army base in Hawaii, where he spent his days cliff diving at Waimea Falls, tree climbing at "Fort Love," and body surfing every chance he got. With his father in the army, there were many places they called home over the years, including Germany, Missouri, Arizona, Kansas, California, Oklahoma, and eventually, Salt Lake City, Utah. Scott attended both the University of Utah and Brigham Young University, where he got his degree in Advertising.
Scott received his mission call from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to serve in the Central Atlantic States Mission. While serving in Virginia, Scott taught the gospel to a very special family. The Palmieri family fell in love with him and went to great lengths to set him up with their daughter Rita, who would become his future wife.
At that point, he went from "Indiana Scott" to "Indiana Dad." Scott's adventures continued with his wife Rita and two daughters, Tanya and Taryn. He was famous for wild rides down the Snake River, owning the legendary pizzeria, "The Rusty Nail," and the perfect swan dive off Waimea Falls in Hawaii.
Scott was then hired by BYU, where he worked in the Human Resources Department. There, he made life-long friends and never failed to earn the annual "Blooper Award" for his office mishaps! He had a gift for connecting with people and truly made a difference in the lives of those he served. Scott was awarded the Ben E. Lewis Management Award, a top award given to BYU employees for impeccable character and outstanding management abilities. In 2017, he retired from BYU after 34 wonderful years, but his legacy lives on to this day.
Throughout his life, Scott held many callings within the Church. Whether it be serving as Bishop at BYU, Varsity Scout Master, or Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Scott had an incredible gift for teaching gospel principles with his ability to relate to everyone, combined with the perfect dash of humor.
After Scott retired, he rekindled his love for painting. Some of our favorite paintings he did are of the canals in Venice and the Redwood Forest. Scott had a gift for seeing the good in everyone and finding joy in the simplest of things. He was fearless and took life head on. He will be remembered for BYU football games, #33 at Mama Chus, Little League baseball games, 007, puka puka pants, lighthouses, trips to Italy, hot malasadas, polish dogs and cougar tails, the "Big Kahuna," Pierce Brosnan-like hair with Pantene Pro-V hair gel, spending time with grandkids, annual Lake Powell trips with friends, li hing muis, stealing the BYU victory bell, list making, patriotism, ski adventures, and steaks on the grill in the backyard. But most of all, Scott loved sitting around with the family, watching the Hallmark Channel (even if he won't admit it!).
Here's to the the next adventure, Dad! Sempre Famiglia!
Scott will be missed by his daughters, Tanya (Jon) Keller and Taryn Elkins; grandchildren Mckenna Elkins, Taylor Elkins, Will Keller, Leo Keller, and Nevia Keller; sisters Judy (Ron) Hammer, Debbie (Bill) Murset, Kerry (Ben) Porter, and Sherry (Steve) Bowden; and brother John (Lori) Elkins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Palmieri Elkins, his father and mother, Col. Robert Elkins and Gladys Elkins; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Josephine Lupo Palmieri and Antonio Palmieri.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Orem East Stake Center, 810 East 600 North, Orem. Family and friends may call on Tuesday at the stake center from 9:30 am to 10:45 am. Interment will be in the Orem Cemetery.