Scott J. Swenson
November 3, 1970 - December 20, 2020
Scott J. Swenson passed away peacefully at the age of 50 at his home in Indianola, Utah. Scott was born on November 3, 1970 to Merlyn J. Swenson and Renae Orton Swenson in Orem, Utah. Scott spent his early years in Orem but moved to the Pines Ranch in Birdseye, Utah around the age of 8. His love for the area only grew stronger as he grew older and he truly found peace living in the canyon.
Scott was known for his love of hunting. The journey started at a very young age with his dad, then step-dad, brother and many hunting friends throughout the years. He owned and operated Pines Ranch Outfitters where he made many lifelong friends from all over the country that would come to hunt with him. He loved being outdoors and would hike for miles to find fresh mountain lion tracks for a hunter.
Scott enjoyed playing baseball, golfing, skiing and of course playing billiards. He would love to run the balls and inherited the role of "pool shark" from our dad. However, his love for the Dallas Cowboys was certainly at the top of his list and he remained a loyal fan throughout many years.
He is survived by his ex-wife Sandy Ludlow; his siblings Janet (Korey) Carter, St. George, UT; Amy (Sunil) Rayan, Encinitas, CA; half sister Sandy Swenson (Elvin) Harward, Orem, UT; nieces and nephews, his lifelong friend Travis Shepherd, and his loving furry friends, one of which surprisingly outlived him at over 17 years old.
He is preceded in death by his parents Merlyn J. Swenson and Renae Swenson, grandparents, and his brother Randy who passed away earlier this year.
We were able to honor Scott's wishes and lay him to rest near his mother at the Tonaquint Cemetery in Saint George, Utah.
