Selena Bowen Keller, 92, of Orem, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019, after a long struggle with Lupus. Her loving, devoted husband of 67 years was by her side. She was born March 7, 1927 in Logan, Utah, to Raymond Judd and Sylvia Hunt Bowen. She married Alan Evans Keller for Eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on June 19, 1952.
Selena graduated from Davis High School and shortly thereafter began working at Beneficial Life Insurance Company. She served a mission in the northwestern states for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She attended Utah State University where she met her husband. She has a strong testimony and served in many church callings. She was blessed with an ability to grow a beautiful garden and flowers. Selena enjoyed traveling with her husband. One of their favorite locations to visit was Yellowstone. She loved nature, especially birds, and belonged to the Utah County Birders. She devoted much of her life to family history work. She also belonged to the Utah County Historical Society. Selena enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest even when lupus forced her to slow down. Selena is a great example of love and service to her family and friends.
Selena is survived by her husband Alan; five children, Karen (Ernest) Thornock of Cokeville, Wyoming, Kent Keller of West Valley City, Utah, Mark (Gayle) Keller of Orem Utah, Brent (Linda) Keller of Orem Utah, Chris Keller of Orem Utah, her Niece Geraldine Bowen of Bountiful, 17 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren, a sister Klea Beckstead and a brother Eldon Bowen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Leona Spencer, Euelda Bowen, Izola Seamons, and a brother Raymond Bowen.
Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel at 1700 S. 400 E. Orem, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6–8 P.M. on Thursday, January 2 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State Street, Orem, Utah, from 9:30–10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 3 prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Her family wishes to express their heartfelt love and appreciation to A+ Home Health and most especially to our angel friend and caregiver, Sheila Kapo’o.
