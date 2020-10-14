Sena Ione Peterson Moss Oct 14, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sena Ione Peterson MossSena Ione Peterson Moss, 98, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem.801-225-1530 SundbergOlpinMortuary.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sena Ione Peterson Moss Entrust Arrangement Botany Orem Pass Away Sundberg-olpin Mortuary See what people are talking about at The Community Table!