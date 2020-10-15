Sena lone Peterson Moss
Sena lone Peterson Moss, 98, of Orem, passed away peacefully Monday, October 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Moss and great grandson Vance Deveraux. She is survived by 1 son: Royd, and 3 daughters: VaNiece(Robert)Carter, Sonya(Stan)Deveraux, Janet(Larry)Hatch, 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N 800 E. with an open mic for tributes. Please follow social distancing guidelines. Condolences may be expressed to the family and full obituary may be read at: www.sundbergolpinmormary.com