On Tuesday, September 24, 2019, Senorina Baeza Armenta, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 84.
Senorina was born on March 20, 1935 in La Manga, Guanajuato, Mexico to Guadalupe and Isabel Baeza. In 1956, she married Manuel Armenta and moved to Cahuageo, Guanajuato. There they raised eight children; Manuel, Lourdes, Sergio, Javier, Matilde, Victor, Rodrigo and Juanita.
Senorina had a passion for cooking and family, this prompted the idea of opening a family restaurant. With her famous recipes, help from her beloved husband and children the first Mi Ranchito restaurant was opened in Orem, Utah in 1983. Nothing brought Mama Senorina more joy than to have all her kids come together. “Monday at Mama’s house” became a tradition within her family. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren gathered every Monday to visit, eat and laugh. She was known for her quick wit, delicious cooking and being a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed traveling back home to Mexico to visit family and friends, and showing the grandchildren and great grandchildren her humble beginnings.
Viewings in memory of Senorina Armenta will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058, and Wednesday from 11 a.m. – 12 noon prior to Mass at the church.
A Mass will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 12 p.m., at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 65 East 500 North Orem, Utah 84057.
