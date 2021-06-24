SHALLYNN MARIE PEAY
October 17, 1979 - May 25, 2021
Shallynn Marie Peay was born 10/17/1979 to proud parents David and Merlene Peay. She broke our hearts when she passed on 05/25/2021. Shallynn and her brother Aaron were best friends and did a lot together, she dragged him to scary movies and concerts. She worked with the mentally handicapped for over 20 years. Shallynn loved scrapbooking, reading Stephen King books and scary movies. She also loved attending all of her nephew Tucker's sports games, and taking him to Nickel Mania, where somehow, he won ALL of the tickets. She is loved and will be missed. Shallynn is survived by her heartbroken parents, David and Merlene Peay, her brother Aaron and nephew Tucker. She is survived by her grandmother Deon Peay, many aunts and uncles, and cousins. Her celebration of life June 26th from 5:30pm to 10pm at Quail Cove Pavilion located at 851 East 700 North American Fork, Utah.