Sharla Tolley Williams
Sharla Tolley Williams, age 68, of Nephi, Utah passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020 after a short illness. She was born August 4, 1952 in Nephi, Utah to Ray Donald Tolley and Elda Schwartz Tolley. She was raised in Nephi and attended Nephi schools and graduated from Juab High School in 1970.
She married Max K. Williams on July 6, 1970. They were later divorced. She was the mother of Jason R. Williams and Jolie Williams.
Sharla began her work with Juab County as a court clerk in 1984 and was appointed as the Juab County Justice Court Judge in 1989 where she served until the time of her passing. She was also currently serving as the Justice Court Judge for Nephi City, Levan Town, Santaquin, Goshen and Genola City Courts. She was a graduate of the National Judicial College. A favorite part of her job was performing countless marriages for people in the community.
She was a season ticket holder at Hale Center Theater and enjoyed attending with her friends. She enjoyed meeting for dinner with her best girl friends from high school on a monthly basis. Sharla had an outgoing personality and loved to chat and visit with people around town. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Jason (Darcey) Williams; daughter, Jolie Williams; grandchildren, Emilee, Sierra, Kelsie and Hayden Williams and a sister, ADene Taylor. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister who passed away at birth and granddaughter, Chelsea Williams.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi, Utah. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family requests that all who attend wear a mask and maintain social distancing requirements.