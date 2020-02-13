Sharol Hanson Cornaby

1946 — 2020
Sharol was born to Afton Peck and Glen Lester Hanson on September 5, 1946 in Payson. She passed away February 7, 2020. She attended schools in Salem and graduated from Spanish Fork High School. Sharol was a member of the LDS Church.
On April 12, 1968, she married Dennis Cornaby in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They are parents of three daughters, Kimberly (Rob) Hatfield, Jennifer (Darrin) Caldwell, and Amy Cornaby Barker. She called them “Her Girls”. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who love her dearly and called her “Grandma Great”.
Sharol grew up in Salem and loved to sing with her best friends at church and other social events. She called them “the girls” and maintained a lifelong friendship with them.
She held church positions, including Primary President. She was very proud of her grandson, Dakota, who is serving a mission in El Salvador. She worked in a bakery and as a Dental Office Manager. She baked many beautiful birthday cakes and was an excellent cook.
Dennis patiently took care of her through her many illnesses. He was her “boy” and she was his “lady”. They had just celebrated 49 years of marriage when he passed away in 2017.
She loved her girls, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sharol faithfully attended every ball game, school, or dance event that she could. She sat through many storms, and acted as a surrogate grandma with occasional bribes to other kids to score points at state games.
Sharol was a fighter and inspired and helped the people she met at Revere Clinic. She had a group she called the lifers that she enjoyed seeing. Her girls would like to thank all the health care individuals that took care of her over the years.
Survivors are her daughters, Kimberly, Jennifer, and Amy, and their spouses; grandchildren, Tyler (Amanda) Hendrickson, Zac (Sabrie) Hendrickson, Scott (Sydnee) Hatfield, Jake Hatfield, Dakota Caldwell, Payton Caldwell, Sharaden Caldwell, and Maranda Caldwell; great-grandchildren, MaKrae, Kash, Kaezley, Nayvee, Aisen, Hayvn, Indie, and Gates.
Sharol was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Kent and Mark, and sister Annette.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main, Spanish Fork, Utah. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6 till 8 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home and on Thursday from 9:45 til 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Salem City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.walkerobits.com.