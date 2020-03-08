1950 — 2020
Sharon Ann Wilcox Marsh, 69, of American Fork, Utah passed away at Spring Gardens Senior Living in Lindon, Utah, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 after a valiant batter with cancer. Sharon was born in Price, Utah on March 17, 1950 to Richard Alvin Wilcox and Mary June Elizabeth Phillips Wilcox. She was the oldest child born to Richard Alvin Wilcox and Mary June Elizabeth Phillips Wilcox. Sharon was raised in American Fork, Utah. Sharon graduated from American Fork High School.
She married her high school sweetheart, Marvin Jay Marsh on July 11, 1968. Marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on May 14, 1971.
Sharon worked for the Bank of American Fork for 16 years and Electrical Wholesale Supply in Orem, Utah for 29 years.
Sharon loved doing family history, traveling, attending musicals and plays, and watching football and basketball games. She loved and supported her family by attending every event (sports, plays, graduations, birthdays, etc) for grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family.
Sharon is survived by her children Cory (Jill) Marsh and Melanie Marsh, brothers Robert (Patricia) Little and John (Kathi) Wilcox; sister-in-law, Kathryn Marsh, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
The family wishes to thank Reigan DeLeeuw, Julie Awerkamp, the following staff from Envision Home Health and Hospice: Nate Mansanarez, Gwen Clemesha, Shelley Byington, Karen Hanson, and Deana Rasmussen; John and Kathi Wilcox, Janece Thompson, Jordan Hardy, Lynette Lish, Cindy Swensen, Mike and Debbie Smith, and the American Fork 32nd Ward.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the American Fork LDS 32nd Ward Church, 270 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah. A viewing will be held Monday evening, March 9, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson and Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North in American Fork, Utah and Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the church at 9:45 -10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment will immediately follow services in the American Fork City Cemetery.