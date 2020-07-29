1949 — 2020
Sharon (Kelly) Fotheringham peacefully passed away from this earth on July 27th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Alan, and children Richard (Lori) Fotheringham, Ivy (Dan) McLay, Ryan Fotheringham, Paul (Emily) Fotheringham, and Gary Fotheringham. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren.
Sharon grew up in American Fork, UT. After graduation from American Fork High School, she attended Brigham Young University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. There she met Alan Fotheringham.They were sealed in the Salt Lake temple in December of 1972 and have been married for 47 years.
Sharon had a love of roses. She grew hundreds of roses in her yard over the years and enjoyed showing them at state and national rose shows. She loved to share her knowledge of roses with those around her.
Sharon spent 23 years working at Brigham Young University as a computer specialist, where she retired in 2015. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She lived a life of love and service and will be greatly missed.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 30th from 6-7:30 pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. Due to COVID 19 restrictions a Signup Genius button is included on Sharon’s obituary at andersonmortuary.com.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 31st at 11:00 am. At the Hillcrest 6th ward, 150 West 1120 North, American Fork by invitation only.
Interment will be at American Fork Cemetery. Please share a memory at www.andersonmoratury.com.