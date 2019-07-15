1965-2019
“If all (women) had been, and were, and ever would be, like unto (Sharon Jackson), behold, … the devil would never have power over the hearts of the children of men.” Sharon dedicated her every day to living a completely good, righteous, and healthy life. Her commitment to instilling these same values in her children was unsurpassed.
Two years ago Sharon was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. She beat the odds and enjoyed twenty-four months of world travel and creating new family memories. We are so grateful to have enjoyed her faithful and strong spirit. The past six months were her true trial — she taught us all how to endure with grace and courage. As she neared the end, she lost her ability to walk, talk, or reason clearly. Notwithstanding her condition, she loved to simply sit beside a grandchild or listen to a friend.
Sharon Lynn Jackson was born in Anchorage, Alaska to Leon and Peggy Clark. Her adolescent years were enjoyed in Ojai, California where she developed a love for dance, soccer, and water skiing. In addition, she and Douglas Jackson, her high school sweetheart, laid the foundation for what would become a fabulous marriage of nearly 35 years. They were blessed with six wonderful children. At her passing, she had six rambunctious grandkids with two more “on the way.” These children will miss her true force for good.
Sharon lived a life dedicated to family, God, and healthy living. She was fortunate to have had the opportunity of being a stay at home mom, she thrived at it and knew that there was no calling of greater importance. She enjoyed various leadership opportunities in her church but found absolute joy in working with the children of the nursery. An avid jogger, she loved races or any other event that would challenge her abilities . Throughout her cancer treatments she seldom missed her 5 mile walks around the Provo Temple (no matter how slow they became). As a show of support, on her one year cancer anniversary, 75 friends joined her on her morning walk.
Family and friends have been truly angelic during her fight. There is no way to express sufficient gratitude for the outpouring of love received over these last two years. Sharon leaves a lasting impression on all who knew her. She was tender hearted, a supreme example of good, an extremely proud grandmother, and an absolute soldier for her faith in Christ.
Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, July 20, at the chapel located at 2400 North 1060 East, Provo, Utah. A Viewing will be held at the chapel from 7:00 to 9:00pm on Friday night; there will be no viewing the morning of the funeral but time for visiting with family and friends afterwards.