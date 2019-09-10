1939-2019
Sharon Mae Houghton Bellows, 80, passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2019 surrounded by the family she loved.
Sharon was born January 4, 1939 in Bountiful Utah to Elmer James Houghton and Elma Mae Strong Houghton. She married the love of her life Ralph Francis Bellows on August 11, 1956. Their marriage was later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple on October 13, 1963. Her husband Ralph preceded her in death on August 1, 2013.
Sharon was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She attended schools in Payson and graduated from Payson High School in 1956.
Sharon did many things in this life but she understood and excelled in her most important roles of wife and mother. She understood the importance of family and she and Ralph were the strongest example of unconditional love.
Sharon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She faithfully served the Lord in many capacities. However, her hardest and favorite calling was serving with her eternal companion as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Australia Brisbane mission where they touched the lives of many.
She is survived by her seven children DeAnn (Wes) Anderson, Janet (Bryan) Sanford, Charlotte Bellows Grotegut, Keith (Lisa) Bellows, Ryan (Anna) Bellows, Jennifer (Evan) Harker and Aaron (Troy) Bellows, 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends and family may call Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 or one hour prior to the services. All services will be held at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Avenue, Provo, UT. Interment will be in the Spanish Fork Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the excellent staff at Inspiration Home Health and Hospice, especially nurse Wendy Selmos and the love and excellent care provided by Lance Nelson at Nelson Family Mortuary.