Sharon Marie Adams England
1942 - 2021
Sharon Marie Adams England passed away peacefully on Friday, January 8, 2021. She was born on December 1, 1942, in Spanish Fork, Utah, to Dallas C. Adams and Julia Marie Isaac.
Sharon graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1961. She married Leland E. England on August 4, 1968, and they were sealed in the Ogden Utah temple on May 3, 1988. Leland preceded Sharon in death on January 17, 2004.
She was a secretary for many years and worked at First Security Bank, Weber State University, and Hill Air Force Base before she retired.
Sharon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the truthfulness of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and loved her father in heaven and Jesus, her savior and redeemer. She always knew of their love for her throughout her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gary and Robert.
She is survived by her children, Skip, Debbie, Kevin, Meretta, Kelly, Shannon, Jeri, John, Teri, Jay, and all of her loving and precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her brother, Dallas and his wife, Barbara, her sister, Barbara Perkins, brother, Donald Smith, sisters-in-law, Cara Jean Adams and Sharon Kay Adams, and many loving nieces and nephews.
In her last years, she was sweetly, gently, and tenderly cared for by her loving daughter, Jeri Schoppe.
On her request, there will not be a viewing. Graveside services will be held January 16 at 10am at the Payson City Cemetery: 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah, 84651.