1955-2020
On February 26, 2020, Shelly Duvall Twede Thomas passed away at the age of 65 surrounded by family and loved ones. Shelly was born on February 26, 1955 in Vernal, Utah to DeMar and Pauline Duvall. Soon after, she moved to Moses Lake, Washington, where her parents began farming. Shelly graduated from Moses Lake High School in 1973 and attended Brigham Young University. She studied Elementary Education and met her first husband, Dean Kenneth Twede while at college. Shelly and Dean were married on September 4, 1979 in the Salt Lake Temple. After Dean passed away, Shelly married Danny Warren Thomas on June 25, 1995.
Shelly loved children and taught kindergarten at Park View Elementary School in Payson, Utah for 27 years. She always had a positive influence on those around her. Shelly was highly recognized for her excellence in teaching and for her beautiful singing voice. Shelly performed in the Payson Civic Chorale for over 15 years, where she had the opportunity to travel and share her musical talents with people across North America and overseas. Shelly lived life in a way that provided an example for others to aspire to. She treated everyone with kindness, and she faced every challenge with faith and optimism. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and sister, and she will be deeply missed.
Shelly is survived by her husband, Danny Thomas, her children, Vernon Twede, Marcie Twede (Matt) Parsons and, Patricia Twede, her grandchildren, Olivia Parsons and Lucas Parsons, her step-children Marlo Thomas (Jason) Llewellyn, Seth Thomas, and Dallas (Britney) Thomas, and her siblings, Thad Duvall, Sue Beck, Jim Duvall, Linda Phillips, Steve Duvall, Ann Davis, Sheri Anderson, and Cathy Hunt. Shelly is preceded in death by her brother, Dee Duvall, her first husband, Dean Kenneth Twede, and her parents, DeMar and Pauline Duvall.
Memorial services for Shelly will be held at Mt. Nebo Stake Center at 608 W. 1400 S. in Payson, Utah. There will be a viewing for Shelly on Sunday, March 1 from 6-8 pm. A second viewing will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, March 2 followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am.