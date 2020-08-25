Sherlan Duane Ligman Aug 25, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sherlan Duane Ligman Sherlan Duane Ligman, 75, passed away August 21, 2020. Arrangements are entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and obituary at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sherlan Duane Ligman Condolence Obituary Arrangement Pass Away Provo Berg See what people are talking about at The Community Table!