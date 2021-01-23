Sherm Frank
Our beloved father, grandfather, and friend, Sherm Frank passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on January 20, 2021.
Sherm was born on April 23, 1940 in Provo, Utah to George and Sylvia Frank.
On February 8, 1961 Sherm married his sweetheart since Jr. High, Jerri Lyn Butler, in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Sherm worked at and retired from Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.
Sherm was a devoted father, grandfather, and husband. His family was always his top priority.
Sherm is survived by his children: Allyson(Ron) Nielsen, Shane (Janet) Frank, Heather (Cory) Slaymaker; 16 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jerri Frank; daughter, Michelle Frank; father, George Bates; mother, Sylvia Balzy; step-father, Ralph Balzy; five brothers; and three sisters.
A public viewing will be held on Sunday, January 24th from 6-8 pm. Funeral services for family and close friends will be held on Monday, January 25th at 11 am, with a viewing from 10-10:45 am. The viewing and funeral will take place at Walker Mortuary, 187 S Main Spanish Fork, Utah. Live streaming of services will be available through the online obituary.
In lieu of flowers take your family out and spend time with those you love.