1931 — 2020
On the afternoon of the last day of spring, June 20, 2020, Sherol Thomas Wilson passed away peacefully at the age of 89. He was born on March 2, 1931 to Waldo and Bernice Thomas Wilson in Payson, Utah. He was a lifelong resident of Payson.
He attended Peteetneet Elementary School, Payson Junior High, and graduated from Payson High School in 1949. As a senior he played football and was one of the team captains. He was recruited by Snow College and left home to attend and play football. He excelled at math and history and instilled a love of learning to his children and grandchildren.
After graduation from Snow College, he began employment at the Keigly Quarry and retired after 30 years. He was very involved in the farming and the cattle business. He was well known for his business sense and was often sought out by others. Together with his knowledge and hard work, he formed Wilson Livestock. This became the remainder of his life’s work.
In 1953 he met the love of his life Marian Caras from Benjamin and on July 9, 1954 they were married. Their union was later solemnized in the Manti Temple.
In 1965 they built a home on the farm and were blessed with 4 children.
He served faithfully in his church as Elders Quorum President, Finance Clerk, and Sunday School President.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the Utah Jazz.
He is survived by 3 of his children Nancy (Ken) Head of Washington, Utah; Bart (Teresa) Wilson; and Susan (Curt) Lester of Payson, Utah. He was the proud grandfather of 10 and the great-grandpa of 3.
He was preceded in death by his spouse of 66 years Marian Wilson, his son Billy Wilson, both of his parents and his brother Mont Wilson.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for him at Canyon Hospice, especially Dawn Jones and Korin Grange. We are grateful for everyone at Seasons of Santaquin for the care provided the last four months of his life.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 587 South 100 West, Payson, Utah. Following the viewing, a celebration of his life will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Payson City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.