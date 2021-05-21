Sherry Ellen Robinson Greene
Sherry Ellen Robinson Greene, 69, of Lehi passed away peacefully surrounded by her family May 19, 2021. Born March 7, 1952 in American Fork, Utah the daughter of Ray Robinson and June Proctor. She married Russell Kim Greene, June 25, 1976 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Survivors include her husband, Kim, children Misty G. (Donald) Crawley-Dowden, Russell (Mindy) Greene, Shelly Greene, 12 grandchildren, her brothers Les, Jay, John, and Alan Robinson. She is preceded in death by her parents, and 3 brothers Jack, Kay, and Gary Robinson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday May 24, 2021 in the Lehi 46th Ward, 851 North 1200 East, Lehi. A viewing will be held Sunday from 6 to 8 pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, Am. Fork and Monday from 9:30 to 10:45 am prior to the services at the church. Burial in the American Fork Cemetery.