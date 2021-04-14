Shirley Ann Cluff Harris
1942 - 2021
Shirley Ann Cluff Harris passed away on April 10, 2021 in Lindon. She was born in Provo on August 20, 1942 to LeRoy William Cluff and Katie Ilene Borget. She attended Page Elementary, Lincoln Junior High, and Orem High School from which she graduated in 1960. She lived two-thirds of her life on the same piece of ground in the Edgemont neighborhood of Provo. She loved her home, her garden and her family.
Shirley married Earl Stanley Harris on September 1, 1966 in Renton, Washington and they spent 25 happy years together. Her life's work was raising and caring for their three sons. She made untold sacrifices to ensure her sons got good educations, learned the value of work, and had meaningful life experiences. After Earl died in 1991, her purpose in life was focused on ensuring that her son Devin's special needs were met. She invested countless hours over the years advocating for his needs and rights to ensure he had a fulfilling life.
All who knew Shirley well knew her strongest suit was her stubbornness. If there was a task she wanted done she didn't rest until she was satisfied. Neither could anybody else. She was too stubborn to complain as Earl's health declined and he became crippled. After she was widowed she raised her three sons in the best way she knew how. She was too stubborn to die from breast cancer in 1988 and there were times when we thought she might be too stubborn to die from heart failure too. She was patient, long-suffering, kind and above all she was generous.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Darren (Kristina) and Chad (Margaret), and six grandchildren: Kaden, Shanee, Kyler, Talmage, Wred, and Riis. She is also survived by dear friends, family and loved ones that are too numerous to list. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; son, Devin; parents; and siblings, Fern, Eldon and Joyce.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, April 17, 2021 in her backyard. Friends may call that morning beginning at 11:30 am. Interment will be in the American Fork City Cemetery. For the location of services, please call the Berg Mortuary of Provo at (801) 373-1841. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.