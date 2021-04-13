Shirley Ann Cluff Harris Apr 13, 2021 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shirley Ann Cluff Harris Shirley Ann Cluff Harris, 78, of Provo, passed away April 10, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences at www.bergmortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shirley Ann Cluff Harris Provo Condolence Arrangement Berg Pass Away Entrust See what people are talking about at The Community Table!