1945-2019
On October 17, 2019 Shirley Ann Sturm Seely’s sweetheart, Jerold, came to greet her as she returned to her heavenly home. She was joyously embraced into her Heavenly Father’s arms. Her children embraced her as she was released to His care and a happy reunion with loved ones. Shirley was the heart of the home and the center of the lives of her children and family. She selflessly served her family and others in countless ways. We praise her name and cherish the many happy moments she created for us.
Shirley was born August 18, 1945 to Naomi Sturm in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was married and sealed to the love of her life and eternal companion, Jerold Lee Seely, in the Manti, Utah LDS Temple on September 11, 1965. They were married for 50 years and had five children, eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Shirley valiantly endured more than 40 years of rheumatoid arthritis and complications associated with it. Although she was often in terrible pain, she was an example of courage and determination as she faithfully tended to her family’s needs, worked, and served others. She never let it stop her from loving her family and graciously giving to others.
Shirley graduated from Granite High School and was an excellent student graduating with honors. She also enjoyed participating in school musicals, often sharing stories of singing and dancing with friends. She supported her children in their educational goals and was always there to cheer them on. She loved music and was pleased to marry a music teacher. Music filled the home due to her encouragement of developing musical talents. She was always supportive of the performances, music, and aspirations of her children and attended numerous plays and performances her children were in. She also supported her husband’s many concerts and parades. Shirley enjoyed singing as well, and always had a good ear for music. She was also a great artist. She loved creating handouts and posters for church callings, drawing house plans, and decorating her home with beautiful things. She loved gardening and always had beautiful flowers surrounding the home.
She enjoyed swimming, crossword puzzles, search and find puzzles, and also enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together with her family. She enjoyed game shows and collecting Precious Moments, Cherished Teddies, and Hummel figurines, as well as collecting porcelain dolls. She loved Scrabble and had a quick mind. She could remember dates, facts, and lists of information. She was interested in politics and current events. She was an avid reader with a vast library. She enjoyed camping and going to the movies. She enjoyed watching Shirley Temple, Westerns, Doris Day, and classic movies. She was keen on keeping her home clean and had an art for organization.
Though Shirley was primarily a homemaker for most of her life, she spent some years as a front desk supervisor and was responsible for pre-authorizations at the Spanish Fork Clinic. Shirley was also an executive in sales and ran a home business with her husband for a time.
Shirley was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a shining example to her children for her dedication and sweet testimony. She served in several leadership callings including the Relief Society Presidency, Mutual (Young Women’s) Presidency, and Primary Presidency. She developed copious amounts of materials for Primary and Relief Society that she has passed along to her children. She was a very effective teacher in Relief Society and Primary and was always a teacher to her children. She always carried a light about her and exemplified the principles of her faith.
She made everything wonderful with the care and service she gave to her family and delighted her family with her love. Birthdays, Christmas, and Thanksgiving were always magical because of her. She was generous and always giving to others. Shirley was always concerned for the well-being of her loved ones. She was always willing to lend a listening ear and give her advice. She adored her grandchildren and children and always made them feel special. She loved cooking for them and produced the most glorious meals at every gathering.
Shirley always dressed impeccably. She is a beautiful, elegant, cherished, and elect woman. She is an example of endurance and faithfulness to all. The light and warmth of her love will remain with us and can never be dimmed. Her smile and laughter would light up a room. She was an amazing wife and mother whom we were blessed to have in our lives. We will miss her big dimples, blue eyes, conversation, advice, tender care, and presence until we meet again.
Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Naomi Deborah Sturm, brother Alan Glen, and her loving husband, Jerold Lee Seely with whom we imagine her dancing, laughing, and smiling again. Shirley is survived by son Kenneth (Jeanette) Seely, daughter Lori Seely, daughter Tammy (Chris) Mc Dannell, daughter Trudy Seely, son Randy (Penny) Seely. Grandchildren: Jessica, Devan, Bracken, Duncan, Chandler, Vinnessa, Leezette, Caleb, James “Jimmer”, Loralee, and Leeum; Siblings: Nansi, Steve, and Ted.
Memorial services to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the East Meadows LDS Church Building,1552 East 750 South, Spanish Fork, Utah. Family and friends may visit on Saturday morning from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.
The bonds of our love are eternal!
