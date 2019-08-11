Shirley "Dianne" Duty

1942-2019
Dianne Duty, 77, of Orem died Aug 4, 2019, in Spanish Fork, UT. She was born July 31, 1942, a daughter of Spencer Verse & Shirley Ann Squires Bardsley, in Provo, Ut.
Dianne was a mother and homemaker. She loved animals. She had thirteen horses at one time, and seven dogs at another. She loved to garden and had a beautiful yard. She loved shopping and was considered “best dressed” among those that new her. She was talented and beautiful. She had many hobbies such as decorating her home, acting, dancing, running and painting.
A very fun, and spunky lady that loved to laugh with her family. She will be well missed.
Survivors include her daughter Mrs. Buff (Michelle) Williams, St. George UT, and her son Mr Bryant Duty, South Bend IN. Seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandma Christine Hansen, her mom Shirley, her dad Spence and her son Mr. Michael Todd Woodbury.
Graveside service will be held Aug 17th 2019 at the SLC Cemetary, 11am.
Friends and relatives welcome.